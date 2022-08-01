Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Smith & Nephew has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NYSE SNN traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $25.64. 118,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 112,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,071,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 67,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,295 ($15.60) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.67.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

