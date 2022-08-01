Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after purchasing an additional 798,353 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Snowflake by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after buying an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,468,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,820,000 after buying an additional 472,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,384,000 after buying an additional 290,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.6 %

Snowflake stock opened at $149.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

