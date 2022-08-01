Solanium Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Solanium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00626019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001761 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

