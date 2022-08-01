Solanium Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Solanium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00626019 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016559 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001761 BTC.
About Solanium
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Buying and Selling Solanium
