Solstein Capital LLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 312,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 233,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

