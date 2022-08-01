SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.0430 on Top Exchanges

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $20.72 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00062107 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

