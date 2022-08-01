Sonar (PING) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15,630.00

Sonar (PING) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Sonar has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $15,630.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sonar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00627966 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken.

Buying and Selling Sonar

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.