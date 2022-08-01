Spaceswap MILK2 Price Tops $0.0192 (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $141,980.80 and $1,541.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00624151 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017087 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.
About Spaceswap MILK2
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
