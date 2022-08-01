Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

Shares of LOV stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $52.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.09 million. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spark Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.