Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Tops $0.0625 on Major Exchanges

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $7.00 million and $519,111.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00611507 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 112,089,105 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol.

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

