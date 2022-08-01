Sperax (SPA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $451,131.00

Sperax (SPA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Sperax has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $451,131.00 worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sperax has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Sperax coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,871.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.98 or 0.06899393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00142537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00250592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.09 or 0.00686836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00574261 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005492 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Sperax Profile

SPA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,742,712,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,298,399,058 coins. Sperax’s official website is sperax.io. Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sperax’s official message board is medium.com/sperax.

Sperax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

