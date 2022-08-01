Spheroid Universe (SPH) Price Tops $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $158,271.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00625815 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.
About Spheroid Universe
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Spheroid Universe Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Spheroid Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spheroid Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.