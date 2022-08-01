Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Up to $32.82

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.82, but opened at $34.48. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 14,282 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 111,389 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

