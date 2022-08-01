Splintershards (SPS) Price Reaches $0.0697

Splintershards (SPS) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $54.85 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000204 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00090636 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000441 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001312 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 886,250,175 coins and its circulating supply is 786,958,898 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.