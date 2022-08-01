Spore (SPORE) Market Cap Reaches $853,032.62

Spore (SPORE) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Spore has a market capitalization of $853,032.62 and approximately $1,922.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spore has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004443 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00132868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032672 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

SPORE is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject.

Spore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

