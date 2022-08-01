Spores Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $140,470.00 (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Spores Network has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Spores Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $550,999.63 and approximately $140,470.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.00603635 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spores Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spores Network directly using US dollars.

