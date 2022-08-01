Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Down 5.9%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 3,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 711,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 19,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $265,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,224 in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

