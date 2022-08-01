STARSHIP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,997.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $3.83 million and $17,997.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.69 or 0.00617283 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001762 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.