STARSHIP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,997.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $3.83 million and $17,997.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.69 or 0.00617283 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016965 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001762 BTC.
STARSHIP Coin Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
