Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 66,200 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 27% compared to the average volume of 52,130 put options.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,333,991. The stock has a market cap of $448.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

