Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after buying an additional 804,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,914 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,382,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,201,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 90,551.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 376,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 375,788 shares during the period.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
ICLN stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.