Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after buying an additional 804,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,914 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,382,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,201,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 90,551.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 376,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 375,788 shares during the period.

ICLN stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

