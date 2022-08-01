Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23,413.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 76,094 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after buying an additional 216,917 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SQM opened at $98.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.56. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.7872 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 201.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.