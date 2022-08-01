Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $115.06 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

