StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OpGen to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

OpGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. Research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

