StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.61. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 841,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $1,103,005.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,331.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 892,549 shares of company stock worth $1,190,195 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.