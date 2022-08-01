StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %
TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.61. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.49.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.