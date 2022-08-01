StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.55. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.