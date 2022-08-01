StockNews.com Lowers Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Buy

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. 184,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,494. The company has a market cap of $263.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.81. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 560.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

