StockNews.com Lowers Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Buy

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. 184,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,494. The company has a market cap of $263.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.81. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69.
Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 560.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
