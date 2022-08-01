Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 23,100 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NUV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,706. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.