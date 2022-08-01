Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,512,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.33. 1,492,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,206,266. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.