Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,651. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.94%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.