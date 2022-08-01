Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up about 2.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.07. 9,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,583. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $153.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.11.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

