Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.91. 4,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,384. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.