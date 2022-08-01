Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $746,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $9.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.59. 330,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,105,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.07. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

