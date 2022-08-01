Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the period. TELUS makes up about 1.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

TELUS Price Performance

NYSE:TU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.87. 7,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 108.08%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.