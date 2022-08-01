Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 748 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,553 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after acquiring an additional 473,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $221,348,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,035,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,033,000 after acquiring an additional 441,127 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.92. 20,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.17. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

