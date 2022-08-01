Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,895 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,587. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

