Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.17-$7.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SUI stock opened at $163.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.02.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 129,321 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,373,000 after acquiring an additional 60,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

