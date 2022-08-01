Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Update

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 295,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,594 shares of company stock valued at $66,464.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 672,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 695,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.