Sun (New) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.15 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Sun (New) has a market cap of $65.46 million and $20.15 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00627951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,943.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio.

Sun (New) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

