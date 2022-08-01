Sunburst Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,367,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 51,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $108.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.76.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

