Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Up 32.0% in July

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,050,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 10,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.
Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
See Also
