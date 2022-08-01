Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Up 32.0% in July

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,050,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 10,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 207,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,721. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

