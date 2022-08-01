Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.26. 106,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,017,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,575 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.