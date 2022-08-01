Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

SUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Sunoco Stock Performance

SUN stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.99. 386,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 600.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile



Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

