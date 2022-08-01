SuperRare Trading Up 32.7% This Week (RARE)

SuperRare (RARE) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $37.76 million and approximately $19.27 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperRare alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,226.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004410 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00131602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

RARE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.