Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.