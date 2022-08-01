Swop (SWOP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.96 Million

Swop (SWOP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Swop has a market cap of $2.96 million and $43,609.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00005277 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Swop has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.00607141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016466 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001750 BTC.
Swop Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,487,726 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,117 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Swop Coin Trading
