Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $787,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 913,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $138.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

