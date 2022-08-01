Tachyon Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $584,319.40 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $584,319.40 and approximately $13,026.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000359 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064808 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

