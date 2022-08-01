Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys 18,100 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Alexander’s accounts for 0.5% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $17,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 7,267.6% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after buying an additional 111,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,417,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period.

ALX stock traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.11. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,864. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.43 and its 200 day moving average is $245.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.13. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.85 and a 12-month high of $299.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

