Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New $9.78 Million Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPDB traded down $9.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. 604,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,277. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

