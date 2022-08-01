Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,108,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,218,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 5.14% of L&F Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 3,904.3% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 942,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 918,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,534,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 60.2% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,152,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 433,068 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L&F Acquisition by 41.0% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 993,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 288,719 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,843,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

LNFA stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. 2,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,066. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

