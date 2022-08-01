Tadpole Finance Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $2,115.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00008270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00625492 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016542 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.
Tadpole Finance Profile
Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 557,051 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance
